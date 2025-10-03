Matt Peet on Wigan Warriors ‘habit’ that comes to fore again

MATT PEET hailed his Wigan Warriors players for their “habit of getting it done on the big stage” as they set a course for Old Trafford again.

Wigan will aim to win a third successive Super League title after grinding out an 18-6 win over Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals.

“It’s what everyone sets out to do,” said Peet of returning to the showpiece.

“I’m very fortunate to work with the players we’ve got. It’s important they enjoy this week because they’ve earned it.

“I’m lucky enough to have a settled team. There’s a core group who are still at good ages, they enjoy each other’s company and want to get better.

“The longer we’re together the more we (as coaches) just trust the players and get out of their way. They have a habit of getting it done on the big stage. I work for them, they don’t work for me.”

Of the performance against Leigh, Peet said: “I didn’t think we were great in the first half.

“Defensively we were pretty good (in the second half). There are always areas you can tighten up and that’s our job as coaches, to try and point out areas of improvement.

“But the one thing this group has got is a toughness that comes from connection. They really care about one another, the club and the team, and I think that shows in the tough moments when our opposition put us in difficult spots.

“The group showed enough resilience and effort to cover for one another and help each other in tough spots. When we get the opportunity to move the ball we’re good, we’re tough for teams to defend.

“We didn’t get many opportunities to do it tonight for one reason or another, but you don’t need that many.”