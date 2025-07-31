Adrian Lam eyeing up top two Super League finish as Leigh Leopards boss raises concern about week off

ADRIAN LAM is eyeing up a top two Super League finish following Leigh Leopards’ superb recent form.

The Leopards have cast aside the likes of St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens and now face Warrington Wolves tomorrow night at the Leigh Sports Village.

As such, the Lancashire club sits in third on the Super League ladder, just one point behind Wigan.

With Leigh in such a rich vein of form, having a break isn’t exactly what the Leopards and Lam would have wanted, but he is keen to ensure that complacency doesn’t settle in.

“The concern is we’ve gone into a week off because you want to keep playing when you’re playing good rugby,” Lam said.

“Hopefully we can fall back into the form we were in ten days ago.

“My focus has been on making sure the team is concentrating on what we’ve done well to get to where we are.

“I still think we’ve got one or two gears to go as well as we’ve been inconsistent this season.

“For much of the year we’ve found a way to win and that’s the sign of a club that has trust within each other.”

Is top two still attainable for Lam?

“Yeah why not? We are one point behind wigan and there’s eight games to go. If we win all eight and Wigan slip up once then we’re in.

“As a club, we want to keep setting our standards high. We’ve never been in this position before in Super League.”