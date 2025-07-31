Lewis Dodd and Wayne Bennett respond to former Super League star’s exit rumour

LEWIS DODD and Wayne Bennett have responded to claims that the former Super League star is heading to the exit door at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Dodd, who has played just five times for the Rabbitohs since making the move halfway across the world from St Helens for the 2025 NRL campaign, will line up for Souths against Brisbane Broncos tomorrow.

But most of the 23-year-old’s time in Australia has been dominated by speculation that he could be heading for the exit door despite signing a three-year deal with the Rabbitohs.

However, Dodd has flatly refused any such claim that he will be leaving and has vowed to fight for his place under Bennett.

“I’m here for three years, and that’s the plan,” Dodd told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s not nice seeing your name all the time in the media, and for your family as well, but it’s part of the game.

I’ve got a chance now, we’ll see where that will take me into the off-season, and the start of next (season).

“I’ve done everything I can to be at a level where I think I can do what’s right for the team, do my job in the team, and not let anyone down.

“That started last week, and hopefully that will continue to the end of the year.”

Rabbitohs boss Bennett also responded to claims over Dodd’s future, saying: “That’s a good question, I can’t answer that for you right now.

“Lewis has an opportunity Friday night to play again and show us what he can do and can’t do. Let’s wait and see how that goes.

“He’s got an opportunity to play, he hasn’t had that all year, he started last week, he’s starting this week, we’ll all be smarter in a couple of weeks time.”