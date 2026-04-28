Adrian Lam promises new attacking style at Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS will be attacking differently moving forward, head coach Adrian Lam has professed.

The Leopards are one of the lowest scoring sides in the competition which, when considering the amount of strike power in the outside backs, is quite concerning.

Also a point of contention is the goalkicking success – or lack of – at the Leigh Sports Village with the likes of Adam Cook and Gareth O’Brien taking flak.

Now Lam has insisted that his goalkickers are having extra training in order to ensure accuracy moving forward.

“We have had a conversation about it,” Lam said.

“You’ve got to take your opportunities when they come and those two goals were crucial for us.

“At the end of the day, Lachlan Lam scores, we lead with eight points with 20 minutes to go.

“That should be game over in my opinion, that’s the expectation from me as a coach and that’s what I want and need.

“You get those two goal kicks and Warrington are under the posts with a different mindset and so would ours be where we could manage the crucial elements of the game.

“Moving forward, we need to keep training and replicating that at training with the goal kicking and having separate sessions which they have had.”

Lam has also had conversations about how to improve the Leopards’ attack, with only Castleford and Toulouse having scored fewer points.

“We have had conversations around how we will improve that and you will see that in the next quarter of the season,” he said.

“It won’t happen overnight but I’m sure we will look completely different around the halfway point in the season.”