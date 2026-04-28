Castleford Tigers face battle to keep hold of Jason Qareqare

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are facing an uphill battle to keep hold of star winger Jason Qareqare, League Express understands.

Qareqare, who has registered five tries in 11 appearances during the 2026 Super League campaign so far, is out of contract at the end of the season.

And York Knights are eyeing up the Fijian international, League Express understands, with Castleford determined to keep hold of their lightning-quick winger.

Since making his debut for the Tigers back in 2021, Qareqare has registered 50 appearances, scoring 27 tries in the process.

However, after injury-hit campaigns in 2023, 2024 and 2025, the 22-year-old has started 2026 like a house on fire, despite Castleford’s dismal start to the season.