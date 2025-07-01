Adrian Lam provides Josh Charnley future latest following loan speculation

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam said it ‘isn’t ideal’ that Josh Charnley isn’t being picked, but that no deal will be made with a Super League rival this week.

Earlier in the week, Love Rugby League claimed that a Super League club had been keen on taking Charnley on a deal until the end of the 2025 campaign.

The veteran winger is expected to link up with Oldham in 2026, but Lam insists no deal has been struck with a top flight side.

“Obviously it’s not ideal that Josh isn’t in the 17 for him. We pick the team based on merit and that’s been communicated very clearly to Josh and all other players outside of that 17,” Lam said.

“If there’s an opportunity there, because I feel that Josh may need to keep playing rugby, and if we make that decision to go to find Josh a club to go on loan to we’ll make that decision as each week progresses.

“So that won’t happen this week, but it obviously might come into play next week depending on his situation.

“He’s an important member of the squad, loved by all the players. And there’s no change there.

“And he’s working hard to get back in that team and he’s not far off. So, we’ll do what’s best by the club next week moving forward now.”