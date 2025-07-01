Salford Red Devils assistant Krisnan Inu slams RFL player welfare approach

SALFORD RED DEVILS assistant coach Krisnan Inu has slammed the RFL’s approach to the player welfare of his players.

The Red Devils’ problems have been well documented over the past few months, with player sales and a lack of on-time payment to players and staff compounding the issues at the Super League club despite a takeover.

As such, Salford currently sit bottom of the top flight, with head coach Paul Rowley having used over 50 players already during the 2025 campaign.

With Rowley having to rely on youngsters, reserves and loanees for much of the season, Inu has blasted the governing body’s approach to the club’s welfare.

“If I was to tick a box every time they (the RFL) came in, I could probably do it on one hand,” Inu said.

“You take it from there, and whether that’s enough, especially for the boys and the staff in the position we’ve been in.

“I think our welfare has been awesome in-house. Chris O’Connor’s (Salford’s welfare manager) been good for us and he’s made sure he’s done his job as well as the job of the RFL on top of player welfare. He’s been a big plus.”

Inu explained further the role of O’Connor in trying to improve things off the field for the Red Devils players and all those concerned with the club.

“Chris does all the professional stuff that his job requires. He makes the phone calls and always does all of the regular checks on players, whether they’re injured or not.

“But especially with the injured players, it’s a bit lonely when you’re in that room trying to grind away to get back on that field by yourself.

“He’s been awesome with everyone, whether they’re playing or not.”