Adrian Lam sets signing target after getting Leigh Leopards back on track

LEIGH LEOPARDS coach Adrian Lam hopes to make “one or two” signings before the Challenge Cup semi-finals after progressing past Wakefield Trinity.

A tight quarter-final was settled in the closing stages by a penalty and then a Bailey Hodgson try off a Wakefield error as Leigh earned revenge for a Super League defeat to the same opposition a week earlier.

“Especially after last week, the pressure was on,” said Lam.

“The resilience of the group and the courage to hang in there, we got some luck go our way but that’s rugby. I’m just proud of them.

“The way it unfolded last week was a comedy of errors, but I thought the attitude changed this week and we were pretty focused on this game.

“I think we deserved to win tonight. I’m just grateful now we’re in the semi-final.”

Lam was glad to snap a two-game losing streak as he explained how he reacted to heavy Hull KR and Wakefield scores.

“When we review the games there’s certainly reasons we lost them and they’re fixable ones,” he said.

“That’s important, that we could address that. It’s different if it’s inward and technical.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do. There’s a lot of new faces and it’ll take some time but that’s part of the development. We’ve just got to be patient.

“It’s easy to get frustrated over results but when you break it down it’s a very simple fix.

“I think we’ve got the right players here and we’ve got the room to spend to bring in others and I’m pretty excited about that.

“Probably the sooner the better with the semi-finals coming up (May 10-11), it would be handy to bring one or two players into the group to elevate them, so we’ll see what happens.”