Daryl Powell details two Wakefield Trinity injury blows in Challenge Cup exit

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Leigh Leopards was compounded by injuries to their two Russells, Olly and Matty.

Halfback Olly Russell came off shortly before half-time with a hand injury while winger Matty Russell played on with a rib injury.

“It was an outstanding effort from the boys. We were pretty busted there,” said Wakefield coach Daryl Powell.

“We lost a half, and then Matty Russell has popped two ribs so he had to get jabbed up at half-time.

“We lost Griff (Josh Griffin) this morning too, so I’m really proud of the boys and the way they’re going about their work.

“(Olly Russell) has broken his hand. He’s gone to hospital for an X-ray and I’m presuming that’ll be a longish-term injury.

“We’ve already got Truey (Jake Trueman) and Max (Jowitt) missing so it’s pretty tough for a team.”

Powell believes that only their own errors decided the game and cost them a Challenge Cup semi-final spot.

He said: “Leigh started the game really well and dominated the first half. We kept giving penalties away and that hurt us. I thought we dominated the second until an error flipped the game.

“There’s a couple of key moments. Pratty (Oli Pratt) gets away and if he gives it to Tom Johnstone, not many could catch him and then it’s tough (for Leigh) to get back in the game.

“Then there’s a couple of key errors from us that gift the game. I don’t think they should be able to score that try from the scrum (via Tesi Niu), that’s really poor defence from us.

“Then it’s a poor pass from Rourkey at the end (for Bailey Hodgson’s try). But there’s nothing in the game. Even with so many players missing we’re still a fair challenge for teams.”

Fullback Rourke dropped a high ball ahead of Niu’s try and then was culpable for Leigh’s final try too.

“We need to look after him because he’s done some great things,” added Powell.

“He scored a try, he had been great all night. This happens. He’s still a young player. All players make mistakes.”