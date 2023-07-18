Agent confirms new Castleford Tigers signing as Andy Last look to Super League rebuild

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ recruitment drive for the remainder of the 2023 Super League season as well as 2024 has been well documented.

The likes of Jordy Crowther, Sam Wood and Kayal Iro have all been linked with moves to the The Jungle outfit, alongside Papua New Guinea duo Nixon Putt and Sylvester Namo.

Now, the agent of Namo has confirmed the Tigers’ capture, posting on his Lombardi Sports Management page on Facebook: “Sylvester Namo headed to the Super League!! Huge congratulations to our PNG man who has signed with the Castelford Tigers for the 2024 season. Thank you for trusting us and we can’t wait to see you dominate in England.”

Namo, who signed for the North Queensland Cowboys on a train-and-trial contract, has yet to play a first-grade game in the NRL.

Instead, the forward will be heading to the northern hemisphere for 2024 and beyond with four PNG caps under his belt.