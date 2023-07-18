Adrian Lam on the future of Lachlan Lam, more Leigh Leopards signings, Super League top spot and how the club can improve

LEIGH LEOPARDS have become many peoples’ second Super League side in 2023.

The way in which the entire club, playing staff and coaches have taken to the top flight challenge has been remarkable considering that just 12 months ago they were a Championship side.

Sitting in second in the Super League table and with a Challenge Cup semi-final on the horizon, many Leopards fans are pinching themselves.

For Leigh head coach, Adrian Lam, it is an “amazing” achievement so far.

“It’s amazing, I’m not one to look at the ladder and judge ourselves on that but it’s been incredible considering we have had 15 new changes to our playing group,” Lam said.

“It is in our hands and the focus is on us. It’s the hope that kills you! We’ve lost twice against Salford this year.”

Lam reveals that the club had not even talked about survival at the beginning of the year.

“There was no sort of goal in terms of a position or even in talking about relegation. We didn’t want to be a club fighting for our lives, we set goals on accountability and standards from each other.

“I’m really proud as a coach, it’s one of those things where you keep pinching yourselves. This is only the beginning, we are working hard in bringing players for next year and the years ahead to make sure we are bigger and better.

“I want to improve in attack and defence and on the mindset and mentality side of things because that is important to us. I still think we can get better in some areas.”

One player that the entire town of Leigh is keen to tie down for 2024 is halfback Lachlan Lam, with his contract running out at the end of 2023.

For his father, Adrian, news will be around the corner on that.

“That’s ongoing so hopefully there will be news on that in the near future. It’s not only him but there are other players at the club that we need to finalise as well as players outside the club that we are finalising too,” Lam said.

When asked if Leigh could bring someone else in before the August deadline, the Leigh boss admitted that it was a possibility.

“It’s a possibility, there are still three or four weeks to do that. I think most clubs are looking to see how they stand financially before they bring anyone else in.”