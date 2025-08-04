Agent of Super League-linked forward sets record straight on Charlie Murray future

THE agent of Charlie Murray, a forward linked with Super League, has set the record straight over the future of the Wests Tigers forward.

All Out Rugby League recently reported that the 23-year-old, who made his NRL debut just under two months ago, was offered to Super League clubs.

Murray’s agent, however, has told Zero Tackle that the forward is not being offered to northern hemisphere sides and is indeed happy at the Tigers.

The 23-year-old has been awarded a contract extension for 2026 and is now part of Wests’ development list after impressing in the New South Wales Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

In fact, Murray almost quit the sport with the forward a finance broker away from the field.

“I think I played in nearly 70 (QLD and NSW) Cup games, so when those numbers start to add up, you think it might have got away,” Murray recently said.

“Last year I was scratching my head a bit, but then I got given this opportunity at the end of the year, and I’ve just taken it with both hands.

“I was going to stay in Queensland, but then this came, and I just thought, one more opportunity, I’ll have one last crack,

“I’ve been in Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne, so you’ve got to get your stuff together and start thinking about jobs and careers.

“So I’m like, ‘Oh, one more crack, I’m 23, I’m not too old,’ but then you want to get started with your life.”