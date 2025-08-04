Manly Sea Eagles forward Toafofoa Sipley makes Warrington Wolves move

WARRINGTON WOLVES have signed NRL prop forward Toafofoa Sipley on a two-year contract from the 2026 season.

The 30-year-old has 95 NRL appearances under his belt, representing Manly Sea Eagles for the last eight seasons, scoring eight tries.

The New Zealand-born prop stands at 190cm and 120kg and was previously linked with Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

However, Sipley will now line up in the primrose and blue from 2026.

Sipley said: “I’m really excited and honoured for the opportunity to represent Warrington in Super League next season.

“It’s a club with a rich history and I feel I can add plenty of value and experience to the pack.

“To be working with (Warrington coach) Sam Burgess is a huge draw. He’s someone I’ve always respected and I’m looking forward to learning from him.

“I can’t wait to get over and meet the passionate Warrington fans.”

Burgess added: “We’re excited to welcome Toff (Sipley) to the club from next season.

“His size, physicality and character will be a big asset for us and he can have a big impact at Warrington.”