Agent of Tom Trbojevic makes huge claim about Manly Sea Eagles star’s future

THE agent of Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has rubbished claims that the fullback will make a move to Super League.

Instead, agent Paul Sutton has suggested that the Manly man will re-sign with the NRL club, despite contract negotiations somewhat stalling last week.

Trbojevic believed he had agreed to a three-year contract extension worth A$850,000 per season after discussions between the player, Sutton and Manly’s general football manager Peter Gentle.

However, when that contract offer was taken to be signed off by the Sea Eagles’ board, they made an offer of $100,000 less, frustrating Trbojevic.

That led to claims that the 28-year-old could exit Manly and the NRL, with reports that Warrington Wolves have tabled a marquee deal.

But ex-NRL star Mat Rogers revealed on SEN radio that he’d spoken to Sutton and been assured that Trbojevic does not want to leage.

“We just got off the phone in the break to Tom Trbojevic’s agent (Sutton), and he said, ‘it’s just a negotiation. That’s what it is’,” Rogers told SEN.

“He goes, ‘we thought we had a deal done, didn’t quite work out. It went a bit pear-shaped; we’ve just got to renegotiate the deal’.

Scott Sattler went on to say: “He’s confident that the deal will get done and Tommy (Trbojevic) will be at the Manly Sea Eagles. He doesn’t want to go anywhere else.

“(Trbojevic is) a player that hasn’t played a lot of rugby league because of injury over consecutive seasons, but in saying that, when he does play, he has a major influence on the game.

“He’s got a major influence on recruitment at the club because players want to play with a player like him and his brothers as well.

“He’s everything good about Manly. I sort of sit in between. Is he worth the $950,000 based on games and the data? Probably not, but he’s worth more than the $750,000 that’s being reported. There’s got to be a happy medium, and I think they’ll get to it.”