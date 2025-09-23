Dewsbury Rams duo commit for 2026

DEWSBURY RAMS have secured contract extensions with backs Liam Copland and Caelum Jordan.

Copland has signed a two-year deal after the winger scored five tries in 14 appearances during his first season at the club.

Centre Jordan, who has 29 appearances and 16 tries to his name with Dewsbury over two spells in 2023 and 2025, has committed for one season.

Rams head coach Paul March said: “Liam’s been a great addition to our squad and shown his quality straight away. Securing him for another two years is massive.

“Caelum has been outstanding for us. We’re delighted he’s staying, and I know the fans will be just as excited to see him in a Rams shirt again next season.”