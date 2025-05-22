Aidan Sezer feels ‘real connection’ with Hull FC ahead of landmark game

HULL FC captain Aiden Sezer says he feels a “real connection” with the club as he prepares for a landmark game.

The halfback was appointed skipper by coach John Cartwright ahead of this season despite only just joining the club from Wests Tigers.

Today (Thursday) against Leigh Leopards he will play the 250th game of a career which has also taken him to Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders in the NRL, plus Huddersfield Giants in Super League.

He will be hoping the milestone is reached in better circumstances than Jordan Rapana the previous week at Leeds, who suffered a head injury early in the game.

Despite a rather nomadic career, Sezer says he has been able to find something of a home in Hull.

“I’ve loved it since I walked through the doors,” said the 33-year-old.

“I feel a real connection with this club. It’s a club with great people and great fans.

“Obviously it’s still early in the piece, but I’m enjoying my time so far.”

Sezer believes there is much more still to come from Hull, who after a bright start to the season have faded with four successive defeats.

“We banked a few wins – the club had a lean year last year so everyone got confidence from that,” he said.

“But from my perspective, we’re scratching the surface of how good we can be as a team. We haven’t performed for 80 minutes most of the year and we’re working towards that.

“We’ve still got a a team in its infancy, not in terms of age but how long we’ve been together. We’re still understaffing each other’s game play.

“It’s about getting it right over this middle block of the year, leading into the back end.

“We’re not here to make up the numbers in any way. We’re here to win games, get the club up the ladder and play in finals footy.

“We’ve got a lot of older heads and we’re knocking on now, so we want to be as successful as we can on a selfish front.

“And in terms of the club, we want to get it back where it belongs and that is challenging for silverware.”