Castleford Tigers set for “big announcement” of imminent new signing according to leading rugby league agent

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set for a “big announcement” of a new signing according to leading rugby league agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK.

It’s fair to say that the Tigers have been limping in Super League for the past few seasons, but the takeover of the club by Martin Jepson and the recruitment of Chris Chester as director of rugby has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons.

Already, the West Yorkshire club have been linked with Warrington Wolves’ Paul Vaughan (League Express) and Manly Sea Eagles’ Toafofoa Sipley (All Out Rugby League) with those big name links not showing any signs of abating any time soon.

With Chester on board, the man that recruited the likes of Edwin Ipape, John Asiata, Ethan O’Neill and Tom Amone at Leigh Leopards, the Tigers are expected to make big moves in the transfer market in the next couple of seasons.

But Harrison believes that Castleford are set for a “big” signing in the very near future.

“Chezzy (Chris Chester) has been brought in by Cas and his selective expertise is overseas players – though I’m not saying he can’t recruit in the English market,” Harrison said on the Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“He’s been very good at bringing in overseas players who we have never heard of to become superstars of our game.

“But Chezzy has got the biggest challenge of his life on his hands. I spoke to him for an hour the other day and he says it’s enormous what’s going to happen.

“He’s going to have to make major decisions now. They’ve (Castleford) got about 16 players that they will have to make a call on and they will have to bring in quality.

“But they are on about bringing in quality now. In the next ten days there could be a big announcement of a player so Chezzy is in and amongst it.”