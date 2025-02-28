Aidan Sezer field-goal grabs late victory for Hull FC at Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 10 HULL FC 11
STEPHEN IBBETSON, John Smith’s Stadium, Friday
AIDAN SEZER scored a field-goal with six minutes remaining to grab a dramatic victory for Hull FC.
Huddersfield looked set for victory when leading 10-4 deep into the second half.
But a largely uneventful game came to life when Tui Lolohea’s pass was intercepted by Harvey Barron to run the length of the field.
Hull captain Sezer converted and then, after Lolohea missed a field-goal attempt at one end, slotted over the match-winner against his former side.
Jacob Gagai made an early break and Zac Woolford was held up over the line as Huddersfield shaded the opening ten minutes without posting any points.
Sezer turned things in Hull’s favour by first kicking a 40/20, and then spreading the ball wide for a controversial Lewis Martin opener.
The winger appeared to have the lost possession as he turned on the ground to dot down after Aidan McGowan slipped off the tackle, but the video referee gave the green light.
Sezer couldn’t add the extras and Logan Moy was stopped close to the line after a good move as Hull failed to add to their only four points of the first half.
Instead momentum swung the way of the Giants, starting with Gagai’s try in the 19th minute. The fullback supported Sam Hewitt’s excellent inside run which cut open the visiting defence, and George Flanagan converted for the lead.
Then John Asiata was sent to the sin bin for catching McGowan high with his shoulder as the second man in the tackle.
The lead was extended to 10-4 in the ten minutes that followed, Adam Swift diving into the corner from a ball over the top by Lolohea.
Huddersfield believed they had gone further in front eleven minutes into the second half, when Sezer spilled a Lolohea kick under pressure from Oliver Wilson.
But the prop was judged to have failed in his attempt to ground the loose ball, with a knock-on ruled instead.
Hull barely threatened at all until they were gifted Barron’s try 14 minutes from time when a Lolohea long pass, intended for Swift, was intercepted by the opposite winger.
No one came close to stopping Barron as he raced the length, and Sezer did the rest.
GAMESTAR: Aidan Sezer came up with the big moments in Hull’s smash and grab.
GAMEBREAKER: Huddersfield looked in command until Tui Lolohea picked out Harvey Barron for a long-distance try.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Aidan Sezer’s ice-cool match-winner won a game that otherwise won’t live long in the memory.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)
2 pts Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield)
1 pt Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield)
MATCHFACTS
GIANTS
1 Jacob Gagai
2 Adam Swift
12 Sam Hewitt
3 Jake Bibby
24 Aidan McGowan
6 Tui Lolohea
29 George Flanagan
8 Oliver Wilson
9 Zac Woolford
15 Matty English
11 Jack Murchie
17 Joe Greenwood
21 Leroy Cudjoe
Subs (all used)
10 Tom Burgess
14 Ashton Golding
18 Fenton Rogers
25 Jack Billington
18th man (not used)
20 Elliot Wallis
Also in 21-man squad
23 Taane Milne
27 Connor Carr
30 Jack Bibby
Tries: Gagai (19), Swift (32)
Goals: Flanagan 1/2
HULL FC
23 Logan Moy
2 Harvey Barron
1 Jordan Rapana
5 Tom Briscoe
22 Lewis Martin
7 Aiden Sezer
14 Cade Cust
8 Herman Ese’ese
9 Amir Bourouh
17 Yusuf Aydin
12 Jordan Lane
4 Ed Chamberlain
13 John Asiata
Subs (all used)
17 Jack Ashworth
19 Brad Fash
25 Denive Balmforth
31 Hugo Salabio
18th man (not used)
32 Will Kirby
Also in 21-man squad
21 Will Gardiner
29 Ryan Westerman
30 Callum Kemp
Tries: Martin (12), Barron (66)
Goals: Sezer 1/2
Field-goals: Sezer (74)
Sin bin: Asiata (28) – high tackle
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 10-4; 10-10, 10-11
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Giants: Oliver Wilson; Hull FC: Aidan Sezer
Penalty count: 6-3
Half-time: 10-4
Referee: Tom Grant
Attendance: 4,559