Aidan Sezer field-goal grabs late victory for Hull FC at Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 10 HULL FC 11

STEPHEN IBBETSON, John Smith’s Stadium, Friday

AIDAN SEZER scored a field-goal with six minutes remaining to grab a dramatic victory for Hull FC.

Huddersfield looked set for victory when leading 10-4 deep into the second half.

But a largely uneventful game came to life when Tui Lolohea’s pass was intercepted by Harvey Barron to run the length of the field.

Hull captain Sezer converted and then, after Lolohea missed a field-goal attempt at one end, slotted over the match-winner against his former side.

Jacob Gagai made an early break and Zac Woolford was held up over the line as Huddersfield shaded the opening ten minutes without posting any points.

Sezer turned things in Hull’s favour by first kicking a 40/20, and then spreading the ball wide for a controversial Lewis Martin opener.

The winger appeared to have the lost possession as he turned on the ground to dot down after Aidan McGowan slipped off the tackle, but the video referee gave the green light.

Sezer couldn’t add the extras and Logan Moy was stopped close to the line after a good move as Hull failed to add to their only four points of the first half.

Instead momentum swung the way of the Giants, starting with Gagai’s try in the 19th minute. The fullback supported Sam Hewitt’s excellent inside run which cut open the visiting defence, and George Flanagan converted for the lead.

Then John Asiata was sent to the sin bin for catching McGowan high with his shoulder as the second man in the tackle.

The lead was extended to 10-4 in the ten minutes that followed, Adam Swift diving into the corner from a ball over the top by Lolohea.

Huddersfield believed they had gone further in front eleven minutes into the second half, when Sezer spilled a Lolohea kick under pressure from Oliver Wilson.

But the prop was judged to have failed in his attempt to ground the loose ball, with a knock-on ruled instead.

Hull barely threatened at all until they were gifted Barron’s try 14 minutes from time when a Lolohea long pass, intended for Swift, was intercepted by the opposite winger.

No one came close to stopping Barron as he raced the length, and Sezer did the rest.

GAMESTAR: Aidan Sezer came up with the big moments in Hull’s smash and grab.

GAMEBREAKER: Huddersfield looked in command until Tui Lolohea picked out Harvey Barron for a long-distance try.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Aidan Sezer’s ice-cool match-winner won a game that otherwise won’t live long in the memory.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

2 pts Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield)

1 pt Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield)

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

1 Jacob Gagai

2 Adam Swift

12 Sam Hewitt

3 Jake Bibby

24 Aidan McGowan

6 Tui Lolohea

29 George Flanagan

8 Oliver Wilson

9 Zac Woolford

15 Matty English

11 Jack Murchie

17 Joe Greenwood

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

10 Tom Burgess

14 Ashton Golding

18 Fenton Rogers

25 Jack Billington

18th man (not used)

20 Elliot Wallis

Also in 21-man squad

23 Taane Milne

27 Connor Carr

30 Jack Bibby

Tries: Gagai (19), Swift (32)

Goals: Flanagan 1/2

HULL FC

23 Logan Moy

2 Harvey Barron

1 Jordan Rapana

5 Tom Briscoe

22 Lewis Martin

7 Aiden Sezer

14 Cade Cust

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

17 Yusuf Aydin

12 Jordan Lane

4 Ed Chamberlain

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

17 Jack Ashworth

19 Brad Fash

25 Denive Balmforth

31 Hugo Salabio

18th man (not used)

32 Will Kirby

Also in 21-man squad

21 Will Gardiner

29 Ryan Westerman

30 Callum Kemp

Tries: Martin (12), Barron (66)

Goals: Sezer 1/2

Field-goals: Sezer (74)

Sin bin: Asiata (28) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 10-4; 10-10, 10-11

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: Oliver Wilson; Hull FC: Aidan Sezer

Penalty count: 6-3

Half-time: 10-4

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 4,559