Paul Rowley confirms Salford Red Devils players still haven’t been paid on final day of month

PAUL ROWLEY has confirmed that the Salford Red Devils players still haven’t been paid on the final day of February.

Rowley was a guest on Sky Sports ahead of Leigh Leopards’ clash against Catalans Dragons tonight and he was asked by host Jenna Brooks about the issue.

The Salford boss confirmed that the players and staff were still waiting to be paid following a 42-0 thrashing by Hull KR last night.

“No they’ve not been paid but we have assurances it will be part of a process where the money is coming from overseas and there are fraud checks etc,” Rowley said.

“The players and the staff are included in that and no one has been paid just yet.”

The RFL confirmed earlier tonight that the Red Devils could be placed back under the sustainability cap of £1.2 million that was lifted last week if the players aren’t paid.

“My squad has to be in at 12 next Wednesday and we play the Friday. It’s difficult for the players and staff to prepare not knowing what the outcome will be.

“The important bit is the clearance that will happen with the funds and that people get paid and so the cap doesn’t come into force.

“It is a cloud on the horizon, it’s a distraction and difficult for everybody.”

Rowley spoke about the players and whether some could potentially leave.

“It’s very hard to put into words, it’s a unique situation. We’ve spent a full pre-season where it’s been very quiet and the players have not had an arm put round anybody.

“No one has asked about the players other than those within and then we’ve become the centre of attention in the last three weeks.

“They are human beings, they have mortgages to pay so it’s distracting as the chat is about other things than playing.

“I’m not worried about players leaving, I was worried in the initial but to come on the journey in the last three or four months and then we are a week or two weeks away from seeing what we could be like, then it would be a shame to come all this way and not see the end.”

Brooks also revealed that if Salford players are paid on Monday then the meeting won’t take place and the £1.2 million sustainability cap will come into play.