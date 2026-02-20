Alan Kilshaw believes PNG prop can be an Oldham crowd pleaser

OLDHAM coach Alan Kilshaw believes the Waine train is the kind of attraction fans will buy tickets to see.

And he’s hoping his Papua New Guinean powerhouse can help keep the Roughyeds firmly on track for success.

In his first match in charge after stepping up from assistant to replace departed director of rugby Mike Ford, who had been leading the team, Kilshaw handed a debut from the bench to Emmanuel Waine.

The 29-year-old, who was signed from Bradford in the close-season, is generally seen as a forward.

But as Kilshaw reshuffled due to an early rib injury for fullback Riley Dean, Waine played centre – and made a big contribution to the 46-0 Challenge Cup third-round win over Dewsbury at Bower Fold in Stalybridge.

He scored one of his side’s nine tries, and Kilshaw, whose side will head to Catalans in round four on the weekend of March 14/15, said: “Manu made a big impact.

“We wanted someone who can come off the bench and cover edge and middle, and he fits the bill.

“He’s been telling me he can play different positions, and I saw it as an opportunity.

“When he went to centre, the boys were looking and asking ‘does he know what he’s doing?’, but I think Manu answered that.”

Waine, who has made three appearances for the Kumuls, two of them at the 2022 World Cup in England, played for PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup before heading to the UK in 2023 to play for London Broncos.

He had two years in the capital before his switch to Bradford, for whom he played eight times last season while also having temporary stints at Hunslet, back at London, Batley and Salford.

Meanwhile Kilshaw was pleased as Oldham shut an opponent our for the third time in four matches this year, saying: “Dewsbury threw a bit at us, so it didn’t come easily.”

Friday’s home game against Widnes is set to be back at Stalybridge.

Kilshaw has a new assistant in former Widnes and Newcastle head coach Simon Finnigan, while winger Matty Russell has left the club for a Super League opportunity.