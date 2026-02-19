Toulouse Olympique v Castleford Tigers preview and 21-man squads

AFTER shocking Wakefield Trinity last Saturday evening with an 18-16 victory in their first game back in Super League, Toulouse will be confident of adding a second win in front of their own supporters this Saturday evening in a game that will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Their star of the show against Trinity was fullback Olly Ashall-Bott (above) and he will figure again in a largely unchanged team, which sees Henry O’Kane dropping out to make way for Maxime Stefani.

The Tigers suffered a devastating blow after their 26-16 defeat to Wigan, when it was revealed that fullback Blake Taaffe had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep their new signing out of action for the entire season.

They moved quickly to sign the experienced former Huddersfield Giants star Ash Golding, who may step into Taaffe’s shoes, although coach Ryan Carr could also elect to play young fullback Fletcher Rooney, who was an unused 18th man against Wigan. Otherwise the Castleford side is likely to remain unchanged.

SQUADS

Olympique: 1 Olly Ashall-Bott, 2 Paul Ulberg, 3 Reubenn Rennie, 5 Benjamin Laguerre, 6 Thomas Lacans, 8 Lambert Belmas, 9 Brendan Hands, 11 Maxime Stefani, 12 Mathieu Jussaume, 13 Anthony Marion, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Rob Butler, 19 Roméo Tropis, 20 Ajahni Wallace, 23 Tyler Dupree, 24 Pierre-Jean Lima, 25 Luke Polselli, 26 Trevor Chiffolleau, 27 Hugo Garrigues, 29 César Rougé

Outs: 18 Baptiste Rodriguez, 22 Henry O’Kane

Ins: 11 Maxime Stefani, 20 Ajahni Wallace

Tigers: 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 9 Liam Hood, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Stimson, 14 Brock Greacen, 16 Joe Westerman, 17 Chris Atkin, 18 Fletcher Rooney, 19 Brad Singleton, 22 Jason Qareqare, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 25 Sam Hall, 30 Jimmy Beckett, 31 Ashton Golding, 32 George Hirst

Outs: 1 Blake Taaffe, 24 Jenson Windley,

Ins: 31 Ashton Golding, 32 George Hirst

Referee:Marcus Griffiths

STATS

All previous meetings:

Toulouse 14, Castleford 20 (SLR15, 12/6/22)

Castleford 32, Toulouse 6 (SLR7, 1/4/22)

Super League summary

Toulouse won 0

Castleford won 2

Toulouse highest losing score: 14-20 (H, 2022)

Castleford highest score: 32-6 (H, 2022) (also widest margin)