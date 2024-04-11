Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings after seven rounds of Super League 2024

MARC SNEYD retained a five-point lead at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings despite gaining no points in Salford Red Devils’ defeat at Castleford Tigers last week.

Indeed, there is no movement in the podium places after round seven of Super League, with Théo Fages and Tyrone May in joint-second place without scoring after wins for their clubs, Catalans Dragons and Hull KR respectively.

Benjamin Garcia took top marks in the great win over St Helens that took Catalans top of Super League, and as a result has moved into the top ten.

Arthur Mourgue scored two points for the Dragons and has done likewise, similarly Mikey Lewis after picking up a couple of points from Hull KR’s resounding win against London Broncos.

Here is the breakdown of all the players who earned Albert Goldthorpe Medal points in Super League Round Seven.

And here is how the standings look after seven rounds:

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 7 points)

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 13

2 = Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 8

Tyrone May (Hull KR) 8

4 Alex Walmsley (St Helens) 7

5 = Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) 6

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 6

Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 6 (+3)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 6 (+2)

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 6

Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 6 (+2)

