Albi end 48-year wait for French title by beating Carcassonne in Grand Final

ALBI 26 CARCASSONNE 16

MIKE RYLANCE, Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié, Narbonne, Sunday

AFTER 48 long years Albi’s wait is over.

The Max Rousié Shield, which they had not laid their hands on since 1977, is finally in their grasp.

But until three minutes from the end of this gripping contest it looked very much as if the trophy was heading back to Carcassonne.

The Canaries led 16-14 and had never been behind. But Albi, who in the later stages had looked disorganised, found the match-winner in Clément Tailhades’ burst through, swiftly underlined by Corentin Le Cam, who touched down shortly before the hooter sounded.

Like in the Cup final, it had looked very much as if favourites Albi would pay the price for a slow start as the Canaries built a 10-0 lead.

Winger Georgy Gambaro took Clément Herrero’s kick to the corner and planted the ball down, with video-referee Mohamed Drizza taking a long time to validate it. Three minutes later Edenn Rogers-Smith charged on to Herrero’s short pass, taking four defenders with him over the line, Herrero converting for a 10-0 lead.

With plenty of possession, Albi levelled when Tony Gigot passed to the outstanding young fullback Maxime Rostang, whose pace took him through a gap, with Gigot goaling.

From a scrum soon after, centre Hnaloan Budden went over from Brad Wall’s pass as Albi began to find a way to break down the Canaries’ hitherto solid defence. Lucas Albert failed with an ambitious field-goal attempt and the scores remained equal at the break.

A second big drive from Jowasa Drodrolagi gave the position for Morgan Escaré to shoot over, Herrero adding the conversion and Carcassonne went ahead again.

And their lead could have been extended when Gambaro intercepted Wall’s floated pass, but Rostang caught him in pursuit.

Carcassonne were down to twelve men when Bastien Canet was sin-binned for a late tackle on Rostang and the initiative swung back towards Albi.

From Rostang’s pass, winger Nittim Pedrero did well to get over at the corner but Gigot could not convert, leaving Albi trailing by two points.

Albi’s Tristan Dupuy was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle and although Tailhades went close, Escaré kicking the ball dead, Albi seemed to be squandering the possession they had.

The outcome could have been very different if Escaré, touching down from Herrero’s kick to the centre, had not been ruled offside by M. Vincent.

Instead play switched to the other end, where Albi, as the tension mounted, sealed their long-awaited victory.

GAMESTAR: Young fullback Maxime Rostang had an outstanding game for Albi.

GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in the last three minutes from Clément Taillades and Corentin Le Cam were the killer blows.

MATCHFACTS

ALBI

1 Maxime Rostang

2 Nittim Pedrero

3 Clément Tailhades

14 Hnaloan Budden

25 Romain Franco

6 Brad Wall

31 Tony Gigot

8 Ben Shea

9 Mathieu Liauzun

13 Chase Bernard

15 Corentin Le Cam

12 Tristan Dupuy

35 Mickael Goudemand

Subs (all used)

14 Maxime Puech

12 Jayson Goffin

16 Louis Tailhades

17 Thibault Corrèges

Tries: Rostang (31), Budden (34), Tailhades (77), Le Cam (79)

Goals: Gigot 5/7

Sin bin: Dupuy (68) – dangerous tackle

CARCASSONNE

1 Morgan Escaré

2 Alexis Escamilla

3 Walid Bouregba

4 Thibault Franck

5 Georgy Gambaro

6 Clément Herrero

7 Lucas Albert

8 Clément Boyer

18 Nolan Lopez-Buttignol

24 Damel Diakhaté

11 Maika Serulevu

30 Edenn Rogers-Smith

13 Bastien Canet

Subs (all used)

14 Thomas Malfaz

16 Alexis Alberola

10 Jowasa Drodrolagi

9 Dibryl Dauliac

Tries: Gambaro (15), Rogers-Smith (18), Escaré (45)

Goals: Herrero 2/3

Sin bin: Canet (47) – late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 6-10, 10-10; 10-16, 14-16, 20-16, 26-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Albi: Maxime Rostang; Carcassonne: Clément Herrero

Penalty count: 5-8

Half-time: 10-10

Referee: Stéphane Vincent

Attendance: 5,191