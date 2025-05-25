York Valkyrie win see-saw heavyweight clash with Leeds Rhinos

YORK VALKYRIE 24 LEEDS RHINOS 16

SAM BROCKSOM, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

ON an afternoon that gave us weather conditions from all four seasons, York emerged victorious with several former Leeds players in their squad.

They started the game the better of the two, with the Rhinos making unforced errors and giving their opponents easy field position. A misjudgment from fullback Ebony Stead saw her pick up the ball with a foot in touch, allowing York a full set 20 metres out.

Valkyrie capitalised on the error, as from the resultant scrum they spread the ball to the left edge, allowing former Rhino Tara Moxon to cross. Ellie Williamson was unsuccessful with the conversion.

York doubled their advantage five minutes later, as the ball found Eboni Partington, who had to use all her strength to avoid the sliding Leeds defence to cross. Williamson again couldn’t add the conversion, so after fifteen minutes, Valkyrie led 8-0.

The scoring would remain the same for the remainder of the first half, with neither side making the most of their chances. Both sides came close but werfe held up, and good defence from both sides counteracted the lack of attacking threat. At the break, the Valkyrie still had an eight-point lead.

The second half saw more ball movement. Leeds fired out of the blocks from the break and within fifteen minutes were in front for the first time.

First, England international prop Izzy Northrop received an inside ball from Mel Howard and powered her way over from close range. Then Jenna Greening received a lovely offload from Lucy Murray to score on the left edge. Howard converted the first of the two tries, giving Leeds an 8-10 advantage.

Another former Leeds star then inflicted damage on the Rhinos when Zoe Hornby crashed over from close range to restore the lead for the home side. Williamson added the conversion to give York a four-point cushion.

The Rhinos hit back minutes later though to go back ahead, as 17-year-old Frankie Blakey scored her first career try after debuting against Saints last week. The youngster scampered from dummy-half under the posts before Howard converted to make it 14-16 with 20 minutes left.

With the game hanging in the balance, a Leeds error five metres from their own line gave York a prime scoring opportunity. After strong carries up the middle, York shifted the ball left and a cut-out ball from Sade Rihari found Emma Kershaw, who scored in the left corner. No conversion meant it was a two-point ball game in York’s favour with ten minutes to go.

The Rhinos looked likely to take the lead back, but strong defence from York kept them out.

And with a strong home crowd behind them, the Valkyrie managed to grab a late try through Moxon once more, as the centre found space on an inside line, charging over the Leeds defence to score.

Williamson’s conversion sealed the victory, making it an eight-point lead with four minutes on the clock and giving Leeds too much to do to make a comeback.

GAMESTAR: Zoe Hornby was brilliant in both defence and attack, and sealed her performance with a try to help overcome her former club

GAMEBREAKER: With five minutes on the clock, and two points between the sides, Tara Moxon’s late try and the conversion by Ellie Williamson sealed the Valkyrie’s first win of the season.

MATCHFACTS

VALKYRIE

1 Georgie Dagger

2 Eboni Partington

26 Kira Fitzpatrick

21 Tara Moxon

5 Emma Kershaw

6 Sade Rihari

7 Ellie Williamson

8 Liv Wood

9 Sinead Peach

25 Zoe Hornby

12 Savannah Andrade

16 Lisa Parker

10 Jas Bell

Subs (all used)

11 Rhiannion Marshall

14 Izzy Bibby

16 Jess Sharp

18 Alex Stimpson

Tries: Moxon (9, 75), Partington (14), Hornby (57), Kershaw (65)

Goals: Williamson 2/4, Marshall 0/1

RHINOS

2 Ebony Stead

18 Liv Whitehead

17 Jenna Greening

4 Evie Cousins

24 Tally Bryer

6 Mel Howard

9 Keara Bennett

10 Izzy Northrop

14 Ruby Bruce

15 Ella Donnelly

12 Lucy Murray

13 Bethan Dainton

16 Kaiya Glynn

Subs (all used)

5 Sophie Nuttall

19 Grace Field

20 Elle Frain

23 Frankie Blakey

Tries: Northrop (47), Greening (50), Blakey (60)

Goals: Howard 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0; 8-6, 8-10, 14-10, 14-16, 18-16, 24-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Valkyrie: Zoe Hornby; Rhinos: Mel Howard

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 8-0

Referee: Freddie Lincoln