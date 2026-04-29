Alex Walmsley commits to another season with St Helens

ALEX WALMSLEY insists he’s got “so much” still to offer St Helens after penning a one-year contract extension.

The new deal, through to the end of 2027, will take him into a 15th season wearing the red vee.

A late bloomer who learned his craft at Dewsbury Celtic and Batley Bulldogs rather than in a club academy, Walmsley recently turned 36 but has performed strongly since his recent return from a six-week lay-off with a foot injury.

“I’ve been here for such a long time now and it is home,” said Walmsley, who surpassed 300 Saints appearances last year.

“To be here for another year is exciting – I’m just happy to remain a part of a club that’s so close to my heart.

“I am coming to the end in one aspect, but at the same time I feel I’ve still got so much I can offer to the club, to the team, and to Super League as well.

“I wouldn’t re-sign if I didn’t think I was still capable of playing to the standard I expect of myself and what this club expects of its players.

“I still feel really good and still feel I can impact the game in a real strong manner.”

As well as winning eleven trophies with St Helens – including five Super League titles – Walmsley has earned nine caps for England and four for Great Britain.

He played all three games in last year’s home series angainst Australia, his first international appearances since 2021.

“When I played for England at the end of last year, I thought I impacted the game really positively in the Ashes,” added Walmsley.

“It reaffirms to me that I’m still good enough to go around the block and keep doing what I do.”

Paul Rowley only took over as Saints head coach ahead of this season but has already been convinced of Walmsley’s importance.

“He’s a popular character on and off the field, and a really valued and experienced member of our squad,” said Rowley.

“In my short time here at St Helens, I’ve really enjoyed working with Al – he’s a great lad.

“I think I speak on behalf of everybody here when I say that this news is fantastic.”