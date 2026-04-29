London Broncos star reveals how she beat the Gladiators

She took on the Gladiators and won – now Emily Bell is bringing that winning mentality back to London Broncos.

THERE is a generation of people out there for whom Saturday nights in the 90s consisted of sitting in front of the TV watching Gladiators, Baywatch and Blind Date.

But it was perhaps Gladiators that captured the imagination most, with many youngsters trying to recreate the games and events in their sitting rooms with a sibling and multiple cushions.

The recent revival of the show on BBC One has created a new generation of fans and a new raft of role models for today’s younger generation to admire.

Gone are the days of Jet, Lightning, Cobra and Wolf, replaced by current favourites Dynamo, Fury, Legend and Nitro — but one thing that has remained the same is the theme tune — one that more people than would probably care to admit still continue to sing along to.

One iconic line asks: “Do you have the speed, the strength, the heart to be a winner?” And one person who has most definitely proved she does is London Broncos outside-back Emily Bell.

Not only did she take on the might of the Gladiators and become the youngest ever contestant to make the final — she went on to win the latest series and proudly lift the trophy above her head.

“It’s so surreal, and at times I still can’t really believe that I did it,” Bell, who filmed the final on her 23rd birthday, told Rugby League World.

“It tends to hit me in really random moments too — like those times where life’s getting to you a bit, and I just have to think to myself, ‘wait a minute, look what you’ve done’.

“It’s so cool, and I loved every minute of it. The fact that the final was filmed on my birthday just made it all even more memorable.

“At the very end, when I’d burst through the paper barrier of the Eliminator, the cameras caught me with my head in my hands, crying with instant disbelief.

“It was just a culmination of everything, and I couldn’t believe that I had just done it.

“I’d entered the competition to have some fun, a bit of adventure, meet some new people and maybe inspire a few as well, so to actually win it was a very crazy moment.

“Some people probably think we had loads of time to practice each of the events and learn a technique for them, but we didn’t.

“After making the short list, we all went to Sheffield and did each event once to get a feel for it, and for safety reasons, but that was really it.

“Then we’d find out on the day of filming what events and what Gladiators we’d be facing.

“So when it came to training for the show, it didn’t really change much from what I was doing for the rugby.

“The only thing I did do differently was go to a CrossFit gym to get them to teach me how to climb a rope for the Eliminator.

“Because it was being filmed when I was still in season with the Broncos, I was just doing a lot of gym work and training for games.

“So my strength, conditioning and power from rugby put me in a really good position and going on to the show with a rugby background helped massively.

“In the first series, a lot of the contenders were netballers or from CrossFit, and no disrespect to them, but they don’t have that contact sport background.

“So having a rugby background, being really physical, brutal and not afraid of contact, means that when someone’s running at you, rather than running away, you actually run back at them.

“Having that mentality was a definite bonus for the show.”

If Bell’s success wasn’t enough to prove what we already know about rugby league players being some of the fittest athletes around, a quirk of fate saw her go head to head with another star of the British game.

Leeds Rhinos player Ella Donnelly also progressed through the competition, defeating Bell in their quarter-final meeting. However, Bell advanced as the fastest runner-up on the Eliminator to claim a place in the semi-finals.

While Donnelly’s journey ended there, Bell’s continued – and the rest, as they say, is history.

In that all-rugby league quarter-final, the pair faced Gladiator Fury – real name Jodie Ounsley – herself a former professional rugby union player. While it was a reunion of sorts, Bell also recognised the wider significance of the moment.

“It was pretty surreal to find myself up against Ella, and it was also pretty daunting because I knew she played for Leeds Rhinos in Super League,” said Bell, who also represented Jamaica twice in October.

“So that quarter-final was very much a mental battle for me as much as a physical one.

“When we met at Gladiators training, we were just chatting and realised we both played rugby league – we were the only two, because any of the others who played, played union.

“But then we also realised that about a month earlier we’d been in the same place without even knowing it.

“At the time, Ella’s girlfriend was playing for Castleford Tigers, who we’d had a game against, and Ella was there watching.

“For the two of us to then go up against Fury was really special — it felt like we were doing it for all the rugby girls and really championing the sport for girls.

“Boys get taught from a young age to be rough and physical, but for girls that isn’t always encouraged.

“So I just love seeing girls being powerful and strong and aggressive, and I think the three of us doing so well sends out a really positive message.”

Despite the show being filmed last summer, it only aired in early 2026, with the final broadcast just a day before the Broncos’ Championship opener against Cardiff Demons.

Bell missed that match through injury but hopes to play a key role this season as London once again push for promotion.

The Broncos have come close in recent years, falling short in consecutive Championship finals.

But with a champion now among their ranks, Bell hopes her success can help inspire the squad.

“Even though I’m a big talker, I managed to keep my win quiet and only about four people at the Broncos knew the result in advance,” she said.

“So that Cardiff game was the first time I saw all the girls after the show had gone out, and it was great.

“I took the trophy down with me and was cheering them on. It definitely feels like a team trophy, and hopefully it gives everyone a boost.

“Because rugby is a team game, we don’t focus too much on individual wins, but we all share the same goal — getting into Super League.

“But we have to take each game as it comes. It’s a long season, and we can’t lose sight of the journey.

“We’ve been knocking on the door for the last couple of years, so I reckon third time’s a charm.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)

Image: BBC/Hungry Bear/Graeme Hunter