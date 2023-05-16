All 12 Challenge Cup and NRL games live on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon this week and what a week it promises to be!

The Challenge Cup Sixth Round and the NRL Round 12 will take place this week with coverage beginning on Thursday when Brisbane Broncos take on Penrith Panthers with Castleford Tigers hosting Hull FC in the last TV clash on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the list in full:

Thursday 18th May

NRL Premiership – Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.50am kick-off

Friday 19th May

NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – 9am kick-off

​Friday 19th May

NRL Premiership – South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 11am kick-off

Friday 19th May

Challenge Cup Sixth Round – Halifax Panthers vs St Helens – Viaplay Sports – 7.45pm kick-off​

Saturday 20th May

NRL Premiership – Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

Saturday 20th May

​NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL – 8.30am kick-off

Saturday 20th May

NRL Premiership – The Dolphins vs Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.35am kick-off

Saturday 20th May

Challenge Cup Sixth Round – Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors – BBC One – 2.30pm kick-off

Saturday 20th May

Challenge Cup Sixth Round – Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants – Viaplay Sports – 7.30pm kick-off

​Sunday 21st May

NRL Premiership – Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL – 5am kick-off

Sunday 21st May

NRL Premiership – Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL – 7.05am kick-off

​Sunday 21st May

Challenge Cup Sixth Round – Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC – BBC Two – 3pm kick-off