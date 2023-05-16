Ex-Featherstone Rovers and Leeds Rhinos coach Ryan Carr takes over at top-flight club

FORMER Featherstone Rovers and Leeds Rhinos coach Ryan Carr has taken over at a top-flight club.

Following the sacking of St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin, Carr has been appointed as interim coach.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb thanked Griffin for his contribution to the club over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

“These decisions are never taken lightly and on behalf of the club I want to thank Anthony for all his hard work during his time at the Dragons,” Webb said.

“Unfortunately our performances over the first 10 games of this season have not met the club’s expectations so it was decided he should finish up his duties this week.”