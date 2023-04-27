All 141 Super League players out of contract at the end of 2023 and free to start negotiations in May

MAY 1 is slowly approaching which means that players out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season will be free to negotiate with other clubs.

At present, there are 141 players out of contract at the end of 2023 with Castleford Tigers having 19 and Hull FC having 18 of them.

Here is the full list:

Castleford Tigers – 19 with eight having options

Bailey Dawson (option for 2024), Greg Eden (option for 2024), Niall Evalds (option for 2024), Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Jacob Hookem (option for 2024), George Lawler, Ilikaya Mafi (option for 2024), Nathan Massey, Suaia Matagi, Callum McLelland (option for 2024 and 2025), Adam Milner, Muizz Mustapha (option for 2024), Jacques O’Neill, Daniel Smith, Alex Sutcliffe (options for 2024 and 2025), Jordan Turner, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman.

Catalans Dragons – 8 with one having an option

Julian Bousquet (option for 2024), Mickael Goudemand, Adam Keighran, Tyrone May, Michael McIlorum, Arthur Mourgue, Mitchell Pearce, Arthur Romano.

Huddersfield Giants – 9

Jack Ashworth, Leroy Cudjoe, Chris Hill, Tui Lolohea, Nathan Mason, Jermaine McGillvary, Chris McQueen, George Roby, Owen Trout.

Hull FC – 18 with three having options

Joe Cator, Brad Dwyer, Kane Evans, Brad Fash, Jude Ferreira, Josh Griffin, Danny Houghton, Joe Lovodua, Ben McNamara, Ligi Sao, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Cameron Scott (option for 2024), Jamie Shaul, Adam Swift, Scott Taylor, Mitieli Vulikijapani (option for 2024), Connor Wynne (option for 2024).

Hull KR – 11

Connor Barley, Lachlan Coote, Luis Johnson, Jimmy Keinhorst, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Kane Linnett, Connor Moore, Dan Okoro, , Greg Richards, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood.

Leeds Rhinos – 9

Blake Austin, James Bentley, James Donaldson, David Fusitu’a, Jack Sinfield, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, Liam Tindall, Sam Walters.

Leigh Leopards – 8

Jacob Jones, Ben Nakubuwai, Tom Nisbet, Kai O’Donnell, Ben Reynolds, Aaron Smith, Joe Wardle, Nathan Wilde.

Salford Red Devils – 11 with two having options

Danny Addy, Chris Atkin (option for 2024), Amir Bourouh, Deon Cross, Matty Costello, James Greenwood, Ben Hellewell, (option for 2024), Ken Sio, King Vuniyayawa, Rhys Williams, Shane Wright.

St Helens – 16 with three having options

Lewis Baxter, James Bell, McKenzie Buckley (option for 2024), Matty Foster, Daniel Hill, Will Hopoate (option for 2024), Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Dan Norman, Taylor Pemberton, James Roby, Sam Royle, Jumah Sambou, Curtis Sironen (option for 2024), Jake Wingfield.

Wakefield Trinity – 17

Matty Ashurst, Renouf Atoni, Eddie Battye, Josh Bowden, Harry Bowes, Rob Butler, Jordan Crowther, Lee Gaskell, Max Jowitt, Liam Kay, Lee Kershaw, Mason Lino, Lewis Murphy, Jay Pitts, Kevin Proctor, Jorge Taufua, Dane Windrow.

Warrington Wolves – 5

Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Ellis Longstaff, Peter Mata’utia, Greg Minikin.

Wigan Warriors – 10 with seven having options

Mike Cooper (option for 2024), Cade Cust (option for 2024), Kaide Ellis (option for 2024), Willie Isa, Patrick Mago (option for 2024), Abbas Miski (option for 2024), Brad Singleton, Ramon Silva (option for 2024), Morgan Smithies, Iain Thornley (option for 2024).