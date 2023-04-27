England-France international to be streamed live

ENGLAND are set to take on France this Saturday afternoon in a double-header with the England Women going up first before the men take to the stage.

The games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, but there will also be another way to watch the fixtures, especially if you are French.

In agreement with the RFL and the official broadcaster Sky Sports, the French Rugby League Federation will broadcast the international fixtures – with the women’s game being covered from 2.55pm and the men’s from 5.25 pm.

You can watch by clicking the link here.

Shaun Wane has already named his 19-man England squad for the clash with seven representatives from the Warrington Wolves and six from Wigan Warriors.

The England squad in full:

Matty Ashton, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).

Meanwhile, France boss Laurent Frayssinous has named a 20-man squad:

Tiaki Chan (Catalans Dragons), Mathieu Cozza (Featherstone Rovers), Jordan Dezaria (Catalans Dragons), Romain Franco (Saint-Estève XIII Catalan), Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons), Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers), Benjamin Jullien (Pia XIII), Mathieu Jussaume (Toulouse Olympique), Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons), Samisoni Langi (Wakefield Trinity), Paul Marcon (Toulouse Olympique), Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique), Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons), Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons), César Rougé (Catalans Dragons), Justin Sangaré (Leeds Rhinos),Bastien Scimone (Catalans Dragons), Ugo Tison (Catalans Dragons), Florian Vailhen (Pia XIII), Tanguy Zenon (Catalans Dragons).