All 31 Super League games to be broadcast live on Sky Sports and Channel 4 that have been announced

WHENEVER the Super League fixtures come out, there is always a great anticipation amongst the rugby league fraternity to see if any of those games will be broadcast on TV.

With more games to be announced on Sky Sports after round 15, there will be still be more fixtures to join this list below.

But, here are the 33 games to be covered on Channel 4 and Sky Sports that we know of so far.

Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

1:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons​

Saturday 1st April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

1:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

1:00pm St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports fixtures up to round 15 so far:

Thursday March 23: Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens (8pm)

Friday March 24: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR (8pm)

Thursday March 30: Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday March 31: Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday April 6 (Rivals Round): Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Friday April 7 (Rivals Round): Hull FC vs Hull KR (12.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs St Helens (3pm)

Saturday April 8 (Rivals Round): Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (2.30pm), Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Sunday April 9 (Rivals Round): Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants (6pm)

Thursday April 13: Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Friday April 14: Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Thursday April 20: St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (8pm)

Friday April 21: Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR (8pm)

Thursday May 4: Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 5: Catalans Dragons vs St Helens (8pm)

Thursday May 11: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC (8pm)

Friday May 12: Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday May 25: Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 26: Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (8pm)

Saturday June 3 (Magic Weekend): Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (1.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (3.45pm), Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (6pm)

Sunday June 4 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards (12.30pm), St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants (2.45pm), Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Friday June 9: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Saturday June 10: Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants (5pm)