Rugby league fans give verdict on IMG’s proposals for a new grading structure from 2025

RUGBY LEAGUE is currently in the midst of being ‘re-imagined’ by marketing giants IMG.

Over a week ago, IMG outlined their proposals for a new grading structure to be implemented from 2025 with focus on five key areas.

Those five areas will be weighted with fandom (25%), performance (25%), finances (25%), stadium (15%) and catchment (10%).

Of course, breaking down those five categories will be key for all 36 professional clubs to understand and wrap their heads around before taking to the RFL Council to vote on April 19.

Whilst clubs consult with IMG as well as the RFL and Rugby League Commercial before that date, rugby league fans have been having their own say on proceedings and potential plans that will come into place from 2025.

In the latest edition of League Express fans were asked: “What is your view on IMG’s proposals for a new grading system to determine the competitive structure of Rugby League from 2025?”

The results are not good reading for IMG with 30.83% of readers choosing the option: “It is totally unacceptable and should be rejected.”

Next in line was “It’s the basis of a good system but it requires some minor tweaks” with 29.17% of the vote whilst 23.89% of people voted for “It will need some major revisions if it is to be accepted.

In last place, 16.11% of people voted for “It makes sense and it should be accepted in entirety.”

Of course, what is evident from the results is the fact that there is no consensus amongst the rugby league fraternity for the plans put in place by IMG – something which the marketing giants will hope will change in the near future.