All eight Super League, NRL and Championship games live on TV this week

ANOTHER round of rugby league action is upon us this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!
The live TV action begins on Thursday when Wests Tigers take on Cronulla Sharks and ends when Widnes Vikings host Bradford Bulls on Monday night.
Here is the live TV schedule in full:
Thursday 6th July
NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL – 10.50am kick-off
Friday 7th July
NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL – 11am kick-off
Super League – Warrington Wolves vs St Helens – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm kick-off
Saturday 8th July
NRL Premiership – Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30am kick-off
NRL Premiership – South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.35am kick-off
Sunday 9th July
NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 7.05am kick-off
Super League – Hull KR vs Hull FC – Sky Sports Arena – 12 noon
Monday 10th July
Championship – Widnes Vikings vs Bradford Bulls – Viaplay Sports 1 – 7.45pm kick-off