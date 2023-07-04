All eight Super League, NRL and Championship games live on TV this week

ANOTHER round of rugby league action is upon us this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!

The live TV action begins on Thursday when Wests Tigers take on Cronulla Sharks and ends when Widnes Vikings host Bradford Bulls on Monday night.

Here is the live TV schedule in full:

Thursday 6th July ​

NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL – 10.50am kick-off

Friday 7th July

NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL – 11am kick-off

Super League – Warrington Wolves vs St Helens – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm kick-off​

Saturday 8th July

NRL Premiership – Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30am kick-off

NRL Premiership – South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.35am kick-off​

Sunday 9th July

NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 7.05am kick-off

Super League – Hull KR vs Hull FC – Sky Sports Arena – 12 noon​

Monday 10th July

Championship – Widnes Vikings vs Bradford Bulls – Viaplay Sports 1 – 7.45pm kick-off