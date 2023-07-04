Catalans Dragons star Matt Ikuvalu could leave Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS star Matt Ikuvalu could leave the Super League club at the end of the 2023 season.

Ikuvalu had impressed in the opening few games of his career in the south of France, but has been on the periphery of head coach Steve McNamara’s thinking in recent weeks.

Now French publication L’Independant has reported that the former Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters centre could leave Perpignan at the end of this year.

In 38 games for the Roosters, 29-year-old Ikuvalu scored 25 tries whilst also registering four tries in five games for the Sharks previous to joining Catalans.

It is set to be yet another busy off-season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus with Matt Whitley, Tyrone May, Mitchell Pearce and Adam Keighran linked with moves away from the club whilst Tiaki Chan is already confirmed to be joining Wigan Warriors from 2024.