All of the defunct rugby league competitions in history

HAVING more than one competition during a sporting year is often an integral part of being a player and fan.
In football, there is the Premier League/Championship etc with other competitions such as Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.
In rugby league, we have the Super League/Championship/League One with the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup running directly alongside.
Going back in history, however, there were a plethora of competitions for clubs to sink their teeth into. Here are all those competitions that have come and gone.
County Championship – 1895-1983
War of the Roses – 1895-1983, 1985-1991, 2001-2003
Lancashire Cup – 1905-1993
Yorkshire Cup – 1905-1992
ITV Trophy – 1955-1956
BBC2 Floodlit Trophy – 1965-1980
League Cup (Player’s No.6 Trophy, John Player Trophy, John Player Special Trophy, Regal Trophy) – 1971-1996
Charity Shield – 1985-1996
Trans-Pennine Cup – 1998-2001
National League Cup (Northern Rail Cup) – 2002-2013
In recent years, there has been clamouring to introduce another competition such as the War of the Roses, but a Charity Shield is an initiative that could work as well.
Having the Challenge Cup winner and Grand Final winner play against each other at the beginning of the season could be the fire that kicks off the new season.
Of course, if the Grand Final and Challenge Cup were the same team then second place in both competitions would be considered.
As it is, concerns about player welfare has stopped a potential new competition as well as apathy towards playing more games. Would a new competition bring a buzz back to rugby league, or should the Challenge Cup be the focus of IMG to enhance in its current form?