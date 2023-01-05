All of the defunct rugby league competitions in history

HAVING more than one competition during a sporting year is often an integral part of being a player and fan.

In football, there is the Premier League/Championship etc with other competitions such as Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

In rugby league, we have the Super League/Championship/League One with the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup running directly alongside.

Going back in history, however, there were a plethora of competitions for clubs to sink their teeth into. Here are all those competitions that have come and gone.

County Championship – 1895-1983

War of the Roses – 1895-1983, 1985-1991, 2001-2003

Lancashire Cup – 1905-1993

Yorkshire Cup – 1905-1992

ITV Trophy – 1955-1956

BBC2 Floodlit Trophy – 1965-1980

League Cup (Player’s No.6 Trophy, John Player Trophy, John Player Special Trophy, Regal Trophy) – 1971-1996

Charity Shield – 1985-1996

Trans-Pennine Cup – 1998-2001

National League Cup (Northern Rail Cup) – 2002-2013

In recent years, there has been clamouring to introduce another competition such as the War of the Roses, but a Charity Shield is an initiative that could work as well.

Having the Challenge Cup winner and Grand Final winner play against each other at the beginning of the season could be the fire that kicks off the new season.

Of course, if the Grand Final and Challenge Cup were the same team then second place in both competitions would be considered.

As it is, concerns about player welfare has stopped a potential new competition as well as apathy towards playing more games. Would a new competition bring a buzz back to rugby league, or should the Challenge Cup be the focus of IMG to enhance in its current form?