Super League Show host Tanya Arnold to leave BBC

IN an announcement that took a number of people by surprise, Super League Show host Tanya Arnold has revealed on social media that she will be leaving the BBC.

Arnold, who joined the BBC Look North team back in the late 1990s, also took on the mantle as Super League Show presenter back in 2012 after the late Harry Gration stepped down.

Now, she will be going freelance, announcing on Twitter her decision to step away from the BBC: “Personal News! 2023 is going to be a bit different for me. I’ve decided to leave @bbcyorkshire after many years as sports reporter. It’s been a privilege to do the job for so long and it’s given me many amazing opportunities.”

Though the Super League Show is shown on the BBC, Arnold does hope to continue with that role for the foreseeable future.

The extent of Arnold’s popularity has been epitomised in the number of supportive messages shared with the journalist on Twitter.