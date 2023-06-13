All ten Challenge Cup and NRL games to be broadcast live on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon us and what a week it promises to be.

The live action kicks off a little later this week with no rugby league game scheduled for Thursday night. As such, North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers do battle on Friday morning in the first pick of the week whilst Leigh Leopards’ visit to York Knights on Sunday evening will round off the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals.

Here is the list in full:

Friday 16th June

NRL Premiership – North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL – 11am kick-off

Saturday 17th June

NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.35am kick-off

Challenge Cup Quarter-Final – Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils – Viaplay Sports 1 – 12 noon kick-off

Challenge Cup Quarter-Final – Hull FC vs St Helens – BBC One – 2.30pm kick-off

Sunday 18th June

NRL Premiership – Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 7.05am kick-off

Women’s Challenge Cup Quarter-Final – Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants – The Sportsman Youtube channel – 11.30am kick-off

Challenge Cup Quarter-Final – Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves – BBC One – 2.30pm kick-off

Challenge Cup Quarter-Final – York Knights vs Leigh Leopards – Viaplay Sports 1 – 5pm kick-off