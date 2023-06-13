HULL KR star Lachlan Coote could retire immediately, according to Sky Sports pundit Jenna Brooks.

Coote is set to retire at the end of the 2023 Super League season but has already suffered three head knocks during the year which has led to claims that he could retire now.

“We don’t know how Lachlan will be out for we will certainly look in the market,” KR head coach Willie Peters said in his weekly pre-match press conference.

“It’ll knock your head a little bit, he is in a decent space at the moment, he has been through this many times now. At this stage we need to make sure he is mentally right.”

And as Wigan Warriors got ready to take on St Helens in their derby clash on Friday night, Brooks claimed that the fullback could retire from the knocks.