Allan Coleman faces Widnes Vikings selection dilemmas

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman finally has some selection headaches as he challenges his side to win every game in the run-in.

The Vikings find themselves off the play-off pace and know only wins every week will do if they are to have any chance of reaching the top six for a second successive season.

Injuries have hurt Widnes this season, though the return to fitness of Jack Owens, Tom Gilmore, Jake Maizen and Dec Patton at least now gives Coleman something to think about when picking his 17, which for large parts of the season has almost picked itself, coupled with dual-registration additions from Warrington.

He said: “It’s just nice having players available and competition for places. We’re showing a bit more desire about us and that just comes from having more bodies to choose from and more consistency and people playing together for longer.

“It’s a big thing when you’re getting players on the training park. We’ve had three halves in training and eight middles challenging, and the backline is getting stronger. Players are coming back in and it lifts everyone’s spirits but they also know if they don’t play well, there’s someone waiting in the wings. And we just haven’t had that this year.”

St Helens winger or full-back Jon Bennison has agreed a deal to stay on loan at Widnes until the end of the season, alongside team-mate Will Roberts, though the Super League side hold a recall option.

Coleman added: “You can tell he loves playing here. He just want to play rugby. I think that fans have really liked his attributes and how he plays for this club, so I’m over the moon to extend his loan.”