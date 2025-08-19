Featherstone Rovers gather strength ahead of run-in

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are optimistic that they will be able to go into the closing four rounds of this season’s Championship competition with an almost fully-fit squad.

Their physiotherapist Graham Marr has revealed that the only player who is likely to miss their final four games is Carlos Tuimavave, who signed from Hull FC prior to the start of the season and suffered a wrist injury in Rovers’ Challenge Cup fourth round defeat at Catalans Dragons.

After playing five games until that point, Tuimavave hasn’t appeared in the squad since then.

But, before Sunday’s game against Doncaster, he was the only definite absentee.

“The only one we’ve got missing now is Carlos,” Marr told the Featherstone website.

“We’re just waiting for the consultant; next week or the week after we’ll get a better picture of how he is. We can then make a plan for him and hopefully get him in for the end of the season.

“Apart from that, we’ve pretty much got a clean bill of health now.”