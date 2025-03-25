Almost two-thirds of claimants in concussion lawsuit against rugby league authorities showed symptoms of brain disease

ALMOST two-thirds of the claimants involved in the concussion lawsuit against the rugby league’s governing body have showed symptoms of the degenerative brain disease, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

That’s according to the BBC, which has revealed documents indicating that 64 per cent (108 of 164) of the players involved in the medical assessments conducted by a team of neuro-specialists appointed by the claimants’ lawyers, shoed signs of CTE.

CTE causes an increased risk of mental illness with dementia also a possibility. 60 of those involved have also been diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome.

These are two of seven different neurological conditions diagnosed among the claimants, including Motor Neurone Disease, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The former players involved in the lawsuit claim that the governing body was negligent in failing to take reasonable action to protect them from serious brain injuries.

BBC Sport has also revealed:

– The ages of the claimants range from 26 to 76 – with five now deceased

– A significant number are reported to be struggling with depression and anxiety, with some said to be at elevated risk of suicide

– Many do not remember key moments in their playing careers due to the concussions they experienced

– There are multiple accounts of players continuing to play with broken noses or after vomiting on the side of the pitch

– Ex-players claimed high and dangerous tackles were widely encouraged, with one report detailing how “a player’s head was regularly used as a weapon… by targeting opposition players”.

A spokesperson for Rylands Garth, the law firm representing the claimants, said: “These statistics show the severity of the problems our claimants are going through – and, of course, there will be far more former players suffering like this outside of the case.

“Some of the stories we have heard are truly heartbreaking and their experiences must not be downplayed.

“Diagnoses such as MND, probable CTE, Parkinson’s and dementia are incredibly serious and we believe this is a problem on an industrial scale.”

In a statement, the RFL and BARLA said they “take player safety and welfare extremely seriously, and it has been desperately sad to hear of any players’ difficulties.”

“Rugby league is a contact sport and, while there is an element of risk to playing any sport, player welfare is always of paramount importance.

“As a result of scientific knowledge, the sport of rugby league continues to improve and develop its approach to concussion, head injury assessment, education, management and prevention across the whole game.

“We will continue to use medical evidence and research to reinforce and enhance our approach. Support to former professional players is always available from rugby league’s charity partner RL Cares.”