CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward George Hill has made a short-term loan to Super League rivals Salford Red Devils.

Hill has made a month’s loan move to Salford as part of the deal that saw Brad Singleton move to Castleford on a deal until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The 20-year-old will go straight into contention for Paul Rowley’s side in their fixture against Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon – ironically the club Hill made his debut against for Castleford back in 2023.