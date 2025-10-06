Amateur game set for major changes as leagues to form new pyramid

THE grassroots game in England is set for major changes over the next few months which will, it is envisaged, reinvigorate Community Rugby League.

All elements of the community game will sit under the umbrella of the newly-named National Community Rugby League.

And high on the list of priorities will be the need to arrest the worrying decline in the number of men playing open-age Rugby League.

There is also the desire to unify the community game, standardising the governance and formats of matches played by the various leagues in an effort to ensure consistency and continuity as players progress through the various echelons of the sport.

At this stage, nothing is set in stone, but Martin Coyd, executive director at the RFL and chair of the RL Community Board, is the man driving the evolution and is adamant regarding the need to be decisive, move fast and begin some transition before the start of 2026.

Coyd (and a broad group of colleagues) have been holding regular meetings with playing leagues at all age levels.

He told League Express: “We have 18 different leagues in existence, of all age groups and genders, and they each probably have just as many variants in place on safeguarding, regulations, disciplinary and other playing rules.

“Times have changed and everything is very different, for instance, to what they were in 1986, when the National Conference League was formed (as the National League), not least with regard to working habits, technology and parental responsibilities, all of which are changing all the time.

“We have produced a number of examples – and they are simply that, far from a blueprint – of how the regionalisation below the top divisions could look.

“We envisage that the NCL would have two divisions, with regionalised conferences below them which, importantly, would provide a potential pathway to the Premier Division for ambitious clubs based anywhere in the country.

“The National Conference League minimum criteria would remain in place – it has long been the flagship league, after all – and we will build on that foundation.

“I would also hope that any evolution of the game will make it easier for players at lower levels to enjoy playing this great sport on a more casual basis.

“Naturally we are in early and positive discussions with NCL senior management as to the viability and practicality of any potential reorganisation, as well as a time scale going forward.

“But the whole point of a reorganisation at open-age level would be to provide a pyramid for ambitious clubs and players to be able to reach the very top of the community game, while also attracting more players who see an opening for them to play at a level that best suits them, their personal goals and commitments.”

A poll of NCL clubs conducted by League Express has revealed a feeling that they have not been consulted.

But Coyd said: “We are talking to as many people as we can, and we are certainly listening.

“An issue with any consultation process is that everyone who comes back might have a different opinion, so you can end up actually getting nowhere.

“In that sense, yes, we are driving change – but I have to stress that I believe it will be change for the better.”

Coyd also revealed there is to be no contact rugby until players reach the Under Nine age. The 2026 Under Eight age will progress with them to Under Nine in 2027.

“They will learn and develop core skills, through tag rugby, such as catching, passing and creating gaps for others,” he explained.

And, also from 2026, the number of players allowed in a tackle in games at Under 16 and younger will be limited to two.

“That will have the effect of skills development in tackling and opening up the game, helping to reintroduce offloads out of the tackle,” said Coyd.

“We have six months to get our act together before next season and start to implement some changes which will start to make a difference.

“Rugby League has perhaps been hesitant in the past over necessary changes, some people think they can refuse or block progress, but this is a time of opportunity, and we have to grasp it.”

Mike Denning, the chair of the NCL, added: “We are involved in high-level talks with Martin and his colleagues at the RFL to see how we can all work together to address the decline in men playing open-age Rugby League.

“I have informed the clubs that we are in preliminary discussions, and the clubs will be given a chance to air their views on any proposals going forward, as soon as we feel there is a viable option to explore further.”