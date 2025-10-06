Hull KR plan different build-up to Grand Final return

HULL KR are planning a different build-up to Saturday’s Super League Grand Final as they bid to overturn last year’s defeat.

For the second time running, the Robins will take on Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford this Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

Wigan earned a 9-2 victory last season, Bevan French scoring the only try of a tight game.

Now both clubs are aiming to complete a treble – Hull KR want to back up Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield titles, while Wigan are seeking a third successive league crown.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters said: “There’s a few little things we’ll do differently.

“We’re going to the ground the day before, which we didn’t do last year. Some players didn’t want to do that, but this year we did it at Wembley and it’s the right thing to do.

“Some players and staff were overly excited on game day, taking photos and all that stuff, as they hadn’t been there before.

“That was my learning. We still want to enjoy the experience, but at the right time. That’s mainly after you win, but you can also go down the day before to get a feel for the place.”

Peters is confident that Hull KR are better placed to win the title than last season.

“Last year we weren’t ready – Wigan were the best team in the competition and they proved that by winning every trophy,” he said.

“This year we’ve been the most consistent team in the competition, winning the League Leaders’ and the Challenge Cup.”