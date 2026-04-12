Amelia Brown scores four as Huddersfield Giants hit back at Catalans Dragons

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 24 CATALANS DRAGONS 22

AMY KNAPTON, Laund Hill, Sunday

AMELIA BROWN crossed four times, claiming the key final try converted by Sam Hulme as Huddersfield completed a fightback despite being down to twelve players.

The match started at a high pace with Kaina Absi getting the proceedings underway for the visitors, who set a competitive tone from the get-go.

An early six-again call gave Catalans momentum, exposing gaps in the Giants’ defensive line, and seven minutes in, the pressure told. Margot Canal found space down the right wing and crossed for the opening try.

The Dragons’ confidence continued to grow, with a well-weighed kick causing uncertainty in the home defence, but Brown produced an excellent try-saving tackle.

Catalans remained the more threatening side in the opening period, repeatedly breaking through the Huddersfield defensive line.

Absi made another incisive run but opted to pass wide, which ultimately slowed the attack and allowed the hosts to recover.

Minutes later Pauline Noe powered through the defence and under the posts, with a straightforward conversion by Absi increasing the visitors’ lead.

Huddersfield responded with glimpses of attacking intent. After regaining possession near halfway, Brown linked up with Mollie Iceton, although handling errors prevented a sustained threat.

A penalty for not releasing a player provided another opportunity, and Huddersfield eventually broke through when Brown chased and grounded a grubber kick.

Catalans quickly regained control, with Tessa Benmalek finishing off a strong attacking move to once again increase the lead, with the goal added by Absi for 16-4.

Despite periods of pressure from Huddersfield, including multiple sets close to the line, errors at key moments prevented them from capitalising.

Catalans even added two points from an Absi penalty-goal before half-time, maintaining a comfortable advantage.

The second half began with both sides trading errors, but once again the French team struck first.

An intelligent kick from Lison Gaurat found Chloe Abellanet, who grounded.

That didn’t dampen Huddersfield’s spirits as they started to find some joy and Brown powered through the defence score her second try on 48 minutes.

Defensive resilience was crucial for the home side as they denied Benmalek a second score – then Brown completed her hat-trick on 61 minutes, with the goal added by Hulme.

On 71 minutes, Amy Bennett was sent to the sin bin for dissent, but Huddersfield continued to push forward, with Iceton scoring wide out.

The decisive moment came when Olivia Gale broke through the line before offloading to Brown, who raced clear to score her fourth. Hulme’s successful conversion put them ahead.

Catalans had a late opportunity to respond, but Huddersfield held them out.

GAMESTAR: Huddersfield fullback Amelia Brown ran with intent every time she had the ball and notched four tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Sam Hulme’s conversion of Brown’s fourth-try put the Giants ahead despite being a player down.

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

1 Amelia Brown

2 Faye Barraclough

15 Georgia Cussons

16 Eva Izumi

5 Mollie Iceton

6 Becky Grady

26 Olivia Gale

8 Gracie Hobbs

9 Meg Preston

10 Lauren Exley

11 Amy Bennett

12 Maddie Hutchinson

24 Hannah Watt

Subs (all used)

7 Sam Hulme

14 Jess Harrap

17 Kacy Haley

27 Caitlin Cox

Tries: Brown (23, 48, 61, 77), Iceton (75)

Goals: Grady 0/2, Hulme 2/3

Sin bin: Bennett (71) – dissent

DRAGONS

1 Chloe Abellanet

2 Kaina Absi

3 Elisa Akpa

4 Louane Baby

5 Tessa Benmalek

6 Leila Bessahli

7 Margot Canal

8 Anais Gau

9 Lison Gaurat

10 Jayde Herdegen

11 Mazarine Jammet

12 Sarah Menaa

13 Pauline Noe

Subs

14 Ines Piguillem

15 Fanny Ramos

16 Marilou Raynaud

18 Talia Dunemann (not used)

Tries: Canal (7), Noe (13), Benmalek (26), Abellanet (50)

Goals: Absi 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 4-10, 4-16, 4-18; 4-22, 8-22, 14-22, 18-22, 24-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: Amelia Brown; Dragons: Kaina Absi

Penalty count: 4-1

Half-time: 4-18