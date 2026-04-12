Amelia Brown scores four as Huddersfield Giants hit back at Catalans Dragons

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 24 CATALANS DRAGONS 22
AMY KNAPTON, Laund Hill, Sunday
AMELIA BROWN crossed four times, claiming the key final try converted by Sam Hulme as Huddersfield completed a fightback despite being down to twelve players.
The match started at a high pace with Kaina Absi getting the proceedings underway for the visitors, who set a competitive tone from the get-go.
An early six-again call gave Catalans momentum, exposing gaps in the Giants’ defensive line, and seven minutes in, the pressure told. Margot Canal found space down the right wing and crossed for the opening try.
The Dragons’ confidence continued to grow, with a well-weighed kick causing uncertainty in the home defence, but Brown produced an excellent try-saving tackle.
Catalans remained the more threatening side in the opening period, repeatedly breaking through the Huddersfield defensive line.
Absi made another incisive run but opted to pass wide, which ultimately slowed the attack and allowed the hosts to recover.
Minutes later Pauline Noe powered through the defence and under the posts, with a straightforward conversion by Absi increasing the visitors’ lead.
Huddersfield responded with glimpses of attacking intent. After regaining possession near halfway, Brown linked up with Mollie Iceton, although handling errors prevented a sustained threat.
A penalty for not releasing a player provided another opportunity, and Huddersfield eventually broke through when Brown chased and grounded a grubber kick.
Catalans quickly regained control, with Tessa Benmalek finishing off a strong attacking move to once again increase the lead, with the goal added by Absi for 16-4.
Despite periods of pressure from Huddersfield, including multiple sets close to the line, errors at key moments prevented them from capitalising.
Catalans even added two points from an Absi penalty-goal before half-time, maintaining a comfortable advantage.
The second half began with both sides trading errors, but once again the French team struck first.
An intelligent kick from Lison Gaurat found Chloe Abellanet, who grounded.
That didn’t dampen Huddersfield’s spirits as they started to find some joy and Brown powered through the defence score her second try on 48 minutes.
Defensive resilience was crucial for the home side as they denied Benmalek a second score – then Brown completed her hat-trick on 61 minutes, with the goal added by Hulme.
On 71 minutes, Amy Bennett was sent to the sin bin for dissent, but Huddersfield continued to push forward, with Iceton scoring wide out.
The decisive moment came when Olivia Gale broke through the line before offloading to Brown, who raced clear to score her fourth. Hulme’s successful conversion put them ahead.
Catalans had a late opportunity to respond, but Huddersfield held them out.
GAMESTAR: Huddersfield fullback Amelia Brown ran with intent every time she had the ball and notched four tries.
GAMEBREAKER: Sam Hulme’s conversion of Brown’s fourth-try put the Giants ahead despite being a player down.
MATCHFACTS
GIANTS
1 Amelia Brown
2 Faye Barraclough
15 Georgia Cussons
16 Eva Izumi
5 Mollie Iceton
6 Becky Grady
26 Olivia Gale
8 Gracie Hobbs
9 Meg Preston
10 Lauren Exley
11 Amy Bennett
12 Maddie Hutchinson
24 Hannah Watt
Subs (all used)
7 Sam Hulme
14 Jess Harrap
17 Kacy Haley
27 Caitlin Cox
Tries: Brown (23, 48, 61, 77), Iceton (75)
Goals: Grady 0/2, Hulme 2/3
Sin bin: Bennett (71) – dissent
DRAGONS
1 Chloe Abellanet
2 Kaina Absi
3 Elisa Akpa
4 Louane Baby
5 Tessa Benmalek
6 Leila Bessahli
7 Margot Canal
8 Anais Gau
9 Lison Gaurat
10 Jayde Herdegen
11 Mazarine Jammet
12 Sarah Menaa
13 Pauline Noe
Subs
14 Ines Piguillem
15 Fanny Ramos
16 Marilou Raynaud
18 Talia Dunemann (not used)
Tries: Canal (7), Noe (13), Benmalek (26), Abellanet (50)
Goals: Absi 3/5
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 4-10, 4-16, 4-18; 4-22, 8-22, 14-22, 18-22, 24-22
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Giants: Amelia Brown; Dragons: Kaina Absi
Penalty count: 4-1
Half-time: 4-18