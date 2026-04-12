Widnes Vikings’ dominant first half enough to resist Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS 10 WIDNES VIKINGS 20

ALEXANDER FYNN, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

FOUR first-half tries from Widnes were enough to see them return to winning ways with a victory over Dewsbury, which also saw Matty Fozard reach 300 career appearances.

Ryan Ince opened the scoring on nine minutes after some neat passing play which saw Tom Gilmore and Ince combine for the winger to dive into the corner for a try that Jordan Abdull was unable to convert.

Widnes continued to apply pressure on the Rams for sustained periods, and Ince almost doubled their tally after a quick passage of play, but his attempt in the corner saw him pushed into touch.

Nonetheless, Widnes persevered and they were rewarded with their second try when Max Roberts broke through the Rams’ defence before feeding Lewis Hall, who scored a deceptively simple try under the sticks, with Abdull converting this time.

As the first half entered its final ten minutes, Ince improved the Vikings score further with his second try as Jack Owens put him through the defensive line and, despite stumbling, he was able to dive into the corner, even with Tom Delaney piling on the pressure in the tackle. Abdull was again unsuccessful from the kicking tee.

Just on the cusp of the half time Nathan Connell extended the advantage further. As Abdull lofted a high kick the fullback was first to pounce and dot the ball down under the sticks, Abdull converted to put the Vikings 20 points ahead at the hooter.

But things did change in the second half as Dewsbury had successive sets close to the Vikings’ line and it was Dan Coates who got his reward from a flat pass from Jack McShane. Coates dived over for the Rams’ first points with Widnes defenders hanging on. Jacob Hookem was able to convert.

Widnes then threatened close to the Dewsbury line with Morgan McWhirter driving forward, but the Rams’ defence had stiffened up considerably and were able to deny any further opportunity for the Vikings.

With twelve minutes remaining Brad Graham further reduced the deficit with the Rams’ second try of the afternoon through a long pass from Hookem, stepping around the oncoming Abdull before diving over unopposed. Hookem couldn’t convert and that was the end of the scoring.

The Vikings came close to extending their advantage after a repeat set of six but the hosts’ defence held firm.

Dewsbury then were agonisingly close reducing the scoreline again as Widnes conceded successive penalties, although the Rams were unable to find a way through.

After this victory the Vikings remain in seventh place, while Dewsbury remain in ninth, while they repeat the fixture next Sunday in the first round of the 1895 Cup.

GAMESTAR: Ryan Ince’s two tries in the first half and his wing play troubled the Rams throughout the proceedings.

GAMEBREAKER: Nathan Connell’s try on the cusp of half-time increased the margin to 20 points and it proved to be too much for the Rams to complete the comeback.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

1 Craig McShane

5 Liam Copland

29 Bailey O’Connor

4 George Senior

2 Tom Delaney

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

16 Louis Collinson

9 Jack McShane

8 Luke Nelmes

11 Joe Summers

23 Brad Graham

28 Charlie Abraham

Subs (all used)

10 Toby Everett

13 Declan Tomlinson

15 Jacob Bateman

30 Ellis Lingard

Tries: Coates (54), Graham (68)

Goals: Hookem 1/2

VIKINGS

23 Nathan Connell

2 Mike Butt

4 Joe Edge

3 Jack Owens

5 Ryan Ince

22 Jordan Abdull

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

9 Jordan Johnstone

18 Morgan McWhirter

11 Sam Wilde

12 Max Roberts

13 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

14 Matty Fozard

15 Lewis Hall

16 Danny Langtree

28 Jack Houghton

Tries: Ince (9, 33), Hall (27), Connell (40)

Goals: Abdull 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-14, 0-20; 6-20, 10-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Craig McShane; Vikings: Ryan Ince

Penalty count: 11-11

Half-time: 0-20

Referee: Tara Jones