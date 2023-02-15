An in-depth look into why Josh McGuire was banned for seven games and Tom Amone found not guilty with referee Marcus Griffiths a key witness

RUGBY LEAGUE is back!

And so is the Disciplinary Match Review Panel – and with an almighty smack following last weekend’s pre-season friendlies.

Of course, the big talking point has been the seven-match ban handed to Warrington Wolves’ new signing Josh McGuire for a Grade F charge of Unacceptable Language based on “disability discrimination.”

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards’ Tom Amone received no ban after being present at the same Tribunal. But why is this?

The minutes for the Operations Rules Tribunal meeting are available on the RFL website and it makes for some interesting reading.

McGuire was sent off in the 71st minute by referee Marcus Griffiths – who is actually the lead witness in this case, with the Match Review Panel seeing “no reason to disbelieve the referee.”

Referee Griffiths was also adamant at the hearing clear that “he witnesses Mr McGuire say the words” – though the words are not available.

McGuire’s defence was centred around the fact that he firmly stood by his claim that he had not said what had been accused, adding that he worked with Warrington’s PDRL team and had a disability himself after losing an eye in a freak rugby accident over a decade ago.

The new Wolves signing explained that words had been exchanged with Tom Amone following a try and an incident in a previous tackle.

Backed up by head coach Daryl Powell and chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick, McGuire pleaded not guilty.

Fitzpatrick, at the hearing, believed that Griffiths wasn’t 100% sure on his decision, highlighting that the Fourth Official was closer to McGuire and didn’t report anything.

That being said, the Tribunal “concluded that any suggestion of fabrication (by Griffiths) was fanciful,” and instead focused upon the possibility of a mistake.

However, Griffiths was again found, by the Tribunal, “to be an impressive, fair and credible witness.”

“He was clear and precise as to what he heard, whom he heard say it and he had no doubt it was Mr McGuire. He was stood only 2 meters away from Mr McGuire and unlike the Fourth Official (who was stood closer) he was looking at Mr McGuire,” according to the minutes.

A Leigh player was also brought in who “was categoric that he heard the words said by Mr McGuire.”

After hearing both sides of the argument, McGuire was found guilty with a seven-match ban and a £1000 fine heading his way after formulating an account that “lacked credibility and detail.”

Perhaps the most damning quote can be found in the Decision on Sanction section which states that McGuire “has brought the game of Rugby League into disrepute with his actions.”

For now, the Warrington man will not be available for selection until Easter.

Contrast that with Amone’s case who too denied the Grade F charge of Unacceptable Language based on disability and sexuality.

Two witnesses were called but the Tribunal ended up concluding that those two witnesses “couldn’t be sure the words were said and by whom.”

The Match Review Panel and Tribunal agreed that the case couldn’t progress because the two players who had allegedly heard the Unacceptable Language were “now unclear in their evidence.”

Instead, Amone’s “reputation remains intact.”