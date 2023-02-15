Leigh Leopards’ first Super League squad revealed as key winger misses out for Salford Red Devils

LEIGH LEOPARDS will go up against the Salford Red Devils in their first game back in Super League for 2023.
Adrian Lam’s men will hoping to prove a point back in the big time after Leigh’s previous three years in the top flight have all ended with relegation.
Meanwhile, Salford boss Paul Rowley has admitted that he only has 19 fit players to choose from, though one of those will be Red Devils hero Brodie Croft, fresh from signing a seven-year deal.
Joe Burgess will be another player who will not be playing this weekend for the Red Devils.
Salford 21-man squad:
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
4 Tim Lafai
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyaywa
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
18 Alex Gerrard
19 Adam Sidlow
20 Ellis Longstaff
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
28 Deon Cross
Leigh 21-man squad:
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
11 Joe Wardle
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
15 Ben Reynolds
16 Oliver Holmes
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davis
19 Aaron Smith
23 Jacob Gannon
24 Kai O’Donnell
27 Ava Seumanufagai