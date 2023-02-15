Leigh Leopards’ first Super League squad revealed as key winger misses out for Salford Red Devils

LEIGH LEOPARDS will go up against the Salford Red Devils in their first game back in Super League for 2023.

Adrian Lam’s men will hoping to prove a point back in the big time after Leigh’s previous three years in the top flight have all ended with relegation.

Meanwhile, Salford boss Paul Rowley has admitted that he only has 19 fit players to choose from, though one of those will be Red Devils hero Brodie Croft, fresh from signing a seven-year deal.

Joe Burgess will be another player who will not be playing this weekend for the Red Devils.

Salford 21-man squad:

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Tim Lafai

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyaywa

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

18 Alex Gerrard

19 Adam Sidlow

20 Ellis Longstaff

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

28 Deon Cross

Leigh 21-man squad:

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Joe Wardle

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

19 Aaron Smith

23 Jacob Gannon

24 Kai O’Donnell

27 Ava Seumanufagai