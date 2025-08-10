Andy Gabriel scores four as Keighley Cougars rout Newcastle Thunder

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 56 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 0

TOM KELLY, Cougar Park, Sunday

WINGER Andy Gabriel grabbed four tries, including a first-half hat-trick, as Keighley ran in ten in total to end their home fixture list on a high.

It meant more misery for Newcastle, who suffered a 15th defeat in as many league outings this season.

The Cougars started in style with Gabriel going over after a brilliant offload from star man Matty Beharrell after a penalty given against Thunder, one of his former teams.

Beharrell, originally a Hull KR product and back at Keighley for a second spell after switching from Hunslet, landed the first of his eight conversions, the haul taking him past 1,500 career points, 222 of which came with the north-east side.

Keighley continued to dominate the contest with continuous line breaks from George Flanagan and Jack Teanby.

This pressure told in the shape of another Gabriel touchdown, with a poor defensive attempt from Thunder and a dropped ball on the last tackle.

Gabriel struck again and wily hooker George Flanagan nipped in from dummy-half.

Izaac Farrell also found a gap and eased through to tee up a simple third goal for Beharrell.

Brad England got onto the scoresheet with a great ball from the busy Beharrell setting him up. Beharrell’s conversion made it 32-0 at half-time.

Keighley didn’t start the second half the way they would have wanted to, with some handling errors giving some hope of a score to Newcastle, whose pack included dual-registration York duo Bailey Antrobus and Jacob Gannon and Castleford loanees Woody Walker and Alfie Horwell.

Jake Dickinson was forced into touch by a posse of Keighley players, leading to a skirmish and a yellow card for his teammate Evan Lawther.

His side still managed to mount some attacks, but to no avail as Keighley got their scoring spree back on track.

Connor Sayner counted, and Gabriel streaked through leaving a string of opponents in his wake to finish off his quartet of tries.

Oli Burton and Dan Parker also pounced, and Beharrell improved each second-half score.

GAMESTAR: Keighley winger Andy Gabriel’s first-half hat-trick set the tone.

GAMEBREAKER: Keighley’s two early tries under the first 10 minutes set the tone for the rest of the game giving the home side an expected 2 point victory.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

32 Connor Sayner

2 Brad Holroyd

4 Junior Sa’u

3 Adam Ryder

42 Andy Gabriel

6 Izaac Farrell

43 Matty Beharrell

10 Mark Ioane

9 George Flanagan

33 Jack Teanby

11 Brad England

12 Lachlan Lanskey

29 Lucas Green

Subs (all used)

44 Oli Burton

15 Dan Parker

16 Jordan Schofield

19 Junior Nuu

Tries: Gabriel (5, 13, 20, 55), Flanagan (23), Farrell (28), England (37), Sayner (47), Burton (63), Parker (73)

Goals: Beharrell 8/10

THUNDER

1 Brad Ward

2 Leo Bradley

5 Sean Croston

4 Evan Lawther

3 Jake Dickinson

6 Elliot Shaw

7 Charlie Yeomans

8 Woody Walker

9 Alfie Horwell

18 Tobias Gibson

12 Bailey Antrobus

11 Jacob Gannon

13 Tyler Walton

Subs (all used)

14 Tom Siddle

15 Harry Price

16 Lloyd Hall

17 David Weetman

Sin bin: Lawther (45) – pushing

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0, 32-0; 38-0, 44-0, 50-0, 56-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cougars: Andy Gabriel; Thunder: Bailey Antrobus

Penalty count: 3-7

Half-time: 32-0

Referee: Milo McKelvey

Attendance: 978