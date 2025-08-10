John Cartwright ‘excited’ for Hull FC’s tough play-off run-in

HULL FC boss John Cartwright challenged his men to deliver against leading sides at home after they decimated Salford Red Devils by an 80-6 margin.

The Black and Whites host Leigh Leopards next then, after a trip to St Helens, it will be the turn of Leeds Rhinos to be the opposition at the MKM Stadium.

Cartwright said: “It’s going to be a different kettle of fish next week but you can only play who is put in front of you. Those types of games can get pretty ugly and messy and slow. But we scored some good tries and it was just nice to see the crowd see some Hull tries at home.

“You can’t say every game is a Grand Final because there’s only one Grand Final. But we’ve got some tough games and we’ve got to beat some of the better sides in the competition. Leigh is the first one we’ve got. All I know is that we are excited about it. We are not going to run away from it.

“We dedicate this win to our loyal fans and members. It was about getting the crowd cheering and happy and giving them a good week.”

On the returns of Will Pryce and John Asiata, he said: “They are make an enormous difference. The pair of them, and they provide a lot of attack for us, they are dangerous and very important to our defence, and just a calming influence. They’ve definitely been missed, no doubt about that.”

Discussing Tom Briscoe’s 100th FC try, Cartwright said: “It was a massive moment, especially for the majority of us ex-players who struggle to score one try! He has scored 100. And he has got a lot more than that over his career.

“I had my fingers crossed that he would get one today to get that monkey off the back and he did well.”